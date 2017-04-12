One dead following shooting at DeKalb County motel

Police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man whose body was found outside a DeKalb County motel room early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the Gulf American Inn on Flat Shoals Road near Decatur at about 12:30 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man lying on the ground near a vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

"There's multiple shell casings here," said DeKalb County Police Lieutenant Rod Bryant. "We got detectives here conducting the investigation, canvassing to see if we can possibly find someone that knows what happened or what went on at this location."

Detectives believe the man is in his late 30s. They are working to confirm his identity.

Check back with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.