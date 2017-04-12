Atlanta couple killed in head-on wreck in North Carolina

Authorities say a couple from Atlanta died in a head-on collision when their sport utility vehicle crossed the center line and hit a box truck. A trooper says a 1-year-old in the sport utility vehicle survived.

Authorities tell multiple media outlets report that the box truck driver wasn't injured and that the child was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified the victims of the wreck in Pender County as 44-year-old Robert Fiala and his wife, 53-year-old Donna Bolding Fiala, both of Atlanta.

Trooper C.K. Parks told WECT-TV that the 1-year-old likely survived because the child was in a rear-facing seat.

The wreck happened early Friday on N.C. Highway 53 near Maple Hill.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.