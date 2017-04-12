State offers big bucks if contractor reopens I-85 before June 15

Georgia's top transportation official announced Wednesday that the state is offering a bonus of up to $3.1 million if the contractor completes the rebuilding of I-85 before the June 15 deadline.

GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry made the announcement after giving U.S. Sen. David Perdue a personal tour of the construction site.

"The 13 columns have been fully replaced the ones that were damaged have now been repaired and replaced," GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said. "We are now working on the first caps or supports that the beams sit on."

“I’m here basically to offer support to these guys to make sure that there’s no federal limitation to whatever they can do here and do it the fastest that they can," said Perdue.

The demolition in the area of the collapse is now complete, and the reconstruction has begun. McMurry said the June 15 goal of reopening the highway was already an aggressive deadline. But he said if contractor C.W. Matthews can complete the work even earlier, the state is willing to pay up.

"For any day on or before may 25th, midnight may 25th, there will be a one and half million dollar bonus to the contractor to get the road open," McMurry said.

Here's how the incentives work:

If the bridge reopens on or before midnight on May 25, the contractor will be awarded a $1.5 million bonus.

If the bridge reopens on or before midnight on May 21, the contractor will be awarded a $2 million bonus.

If the bridge reopens before May 21, the contractor will be awarded a bonus of $200,000 per day, for a maximum total of $3.1 million.

Beating the June 15 deadline is achievable, McMurry said, as long as there are no unforeseen snags or major weather issues. He emphasized that he will not allow quality and safety to be sacrificed in the rebuilding process.

"We have a full range of inspectors 24/7 out here with the contractors to make sure quality is job one as well," McMurry said.

Contractors have been working at the site 24 hours a day, McMurry said. Thirteen columns that were damaged in the March 30 fire have now been repaired and replaced, he said.

Of the 61 beams damaged in the fire, 20 replacements have been constructed off-site, said McMurry. They are scheduled to be delivered to the site starting Monday.

GDOT has not put a total cost on the project yet, but does expect to ask for more emergency federal funds to pay for it.

CBS46 has also learned that the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the collapse.

Some states, like Maryland, have banned the storage of construction equipment under state roadways. CBS46 will check with Senator Perdue to see if Georgia is considering similar legislation.

