New initiative offers relief to residents unable to pay high property taxes

Home values are on the rise on Atlanta's westside but what do the higher property taxes mean for residents already living in the area?

A new initiative introduced Wednesday will provide help for homeowners who can't afford to pay the higher property taxes.

“The City of Atlanta is proud to launch this essential program which will help ensure that long-time residents get to share in the prosperity coming to the Westside, thanks to new infrastructure, new parks, more transit, the Atlanta BeltLine, and a surge in economic development,” said Mayor Reed. “This program is another stake in the ground to preserve the character and the history of our transformative Atlanta neighborhoods. I would like to thank Commissioner Tim Keane for his leadership, and all the partners who believe in our vision to revitalize Westside Atlanta and serve as a City where everyone can live and build their dreams.”

The Anti-Displacement Tax Fund Program will pay any property tax increases for qualifying homeowners in the English Avenue, Vince City, Ashview Heights and Atlanta University Center communities.

“The Department of Planning and Community Development is committed to achieving sustainable growth in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhoods,” said Commissioner Keane. “As part of that sustainable growth, we must have programs and policies in place to ensure affordable housing and offer housing incentives and resources to our residents who need them the most. We hope that the Anti-Displacement Tax Program is one of many initiatives to come.”

Residents can apply for the grant program from April 12, 2017 through March 15, 2018. Funds payments will begin in the 2018 tax year.

