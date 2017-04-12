Congestion causing concern for school miles away from I-85 collapse

A school located nearly six miles away from the partial road collapse on I-85 is complaining that traffic is so bad, a majority of parents can't drop their kids off in time for the opening bell.

Westchester Elementary, a school located right in the middle of busy Scott Boulevard in Decatur, has always been a tough place to get to during rush hour. But with the residual traffic from the I-85 collapse, parents tell CBS46 that it's now absurd.

"Especially in the mornings, everything's been pretty crazy," says Rochelle Lofstrand, principal of Westchester Elementary. "It's not just this street, but also the connecting streets along Emory, Clifton and Clairmont are extremely congested. We have seen a significant increase in the amount of traffic in the morning during our drop off."

The principal sent a note to parents on Monday, urging them to set aside extra time after a huge number of students arrived late. With drivers looking for new routes, no street is safe from spill over traffic.

GDOT says they're on track for their June 15 deadline to have the elevated section of the road replaced and traffic flowing in the area again.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.