Police searching for woman last seen at Rick Ross concert

Atlanta Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman last seen at a Rick Ross concert at Philips Arena on March 25.

Amy Lynn Shope, 29, was reported missing by her father after he saw multiple social media postings from Shope while attending the concert. Her last known address was in Virginia but her father says Shope lives a transient lifestyle and was in Atlanta at the time she was reported missing.

Shope is described as a white female, standing around 5'4" and weighing about 210 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and has multiple tattoos.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're urged to contact Atlanta Police at 404-546-4235.

