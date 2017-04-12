Separate crashes stall traffic on GA 400

Crews are trying to clear two separate crashes on northbound Georgia 400 that are just feet away from each other.

The first crash happened near the intersection with Pitts Road. Crews have 3 of 4 lanes blocked off as they work to clear a crash in the area. Not many details are known about the crash, including if any injuries were sustained.

GDOT reports the roadway is expected to reopen around 9:30 a.m.

The second crash is near the intersection of Northridge Road and Georgia 400. Crews have two of four lanes blocked off as they work to clear the crash. GDOT expects the roadway to fully reopen sometime around 11:45 a.m.

It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in that crash.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.