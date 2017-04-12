Father shoots daughter, self while cleaning gun

A Henry County man and his daughter are recovering after both were shot with the same gun at the family's home in Henry County early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the home on Bob White Drive in Stockbridge.

According to police, the man was cleaning his gun when is accidentally discharged, striking the man in his hand. The same bullet struck his 9 year-old daughter in her leg.

Both were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The case is under investigation.

