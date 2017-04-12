Bank robber gives teller handwritten note; flees with hundreds of dollars

A Wells Fargo Bank on Peachtree Road is short hundreds of dollars following a robbery Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the bank robber handed a note to the teller demanding money. He then fled the scene after obtaining the money.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 25 and 35 years old, 5'5 to 5'7 in height, medium brown complexion with a beard/goatee.

If you recognize the man in the photos, contact Atlanta Police.

