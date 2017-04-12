Officer under criminal investigation for allegedly abusing jaywalking pedestrian

The Sacramento Police Department has gained national attention after a bystander posted a viral video of an officer allegedly abusing a pedestrian for jaywalking through a residential area.

The incident, which happened on Monday evening, April 10, started after an officer confronted a man for illegally crossing the intersection of Cypress Street and Grand Avenue in north Sacramento.

The pedestrian, Nandi Cain Jr., in an interview with our Sacramento affiliate CBS13, said he was walking home from work when the officer confronted him. He said he was told to drop to his knees but refused.

Cain said the officer then repeatedly told him to "drop your weapon," and that he took off his jacket to show him he was unarmed.

According to the police department, he removed his jacket "challenging the officer to a fight."

The bystander, Naomi Montai, who posted the video to social media within an hour of the incident, said she was driving home with children in the car when they saw the beginning of the altercation. She said she pulled over to record the video.

On Tuesday evening, the Sacramento Police Department posted a press release on their Facebook page and links to three videos the department posted to social media. The videos, which were marked as unlisted and require the link to find, are from dash cam footage of patrol cars after the incident and inside car footage of the suspect after being arrested.

After Cain was taken into custody he was released with no charges filed against him.

According to the department's press release, "The videos of this incident portray actions and behavior that we would consider unacceptable conduct by a Sacramento Police Officer."

Both the Sacramento Police Sergeant, Bryce Heinlein, and the bystander said in interviews with CBS13 that "the video speaks for itself."

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, in a press release regarding the incident, said he finds "the actions of this officer extremely disturbing and they are not representative of the training nor the expectations we have for our Police department."

The department said the officer, who has not been identified, is under criminal investigation and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

The Sacramento Police Department is also asking any other bystanders to contact them with information or footage they have to aid in the investigation.

