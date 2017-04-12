CBS46.com NHRA Burnout Zone Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The CBS46.com NHRA Burnout Zone Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Saturday, April 15, 2017 and ends Sunday, April 23, 2017. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, April 23, 2017, to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. tation’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsors: WPCH/WGCL-TV/Meredith Corporation, 425 14th St. NW, Atlanta, GA;

National Hot Rod Association, 2035 Financial Way, Glendora, CA 91741.

ENTRY: Enter at www.CBS46.COM by clicking on the NHRA Burnout Zone Sweepstakes banner, and completing the entry form to register and receive one (1) entry.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.

BONUS ENTRY – Referred Individual Bonus Entry: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). You may gain additional entries by referring individuals. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two (2) Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is a limit of one (1) Bonus Referred Entry per person.

Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Georgia in the WGCL-TV/WPCH TV viewing area, in the following counties: Clay, Fannin, Union, Towns, Rabun, Union, Gilmer, Lumpkin, White, Habersham, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Hall, Banks, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Jackson, Madison, Clarke, Oglethorpe, Oconee, Morgan, Greene, Putnam, Haralson, Cleburne, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Walton, Randolph, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Henry, Spalding, Butts, Jasper, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Lamar, and Upson who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WGCL-TV/WPCH TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Monday, April 24, 2017, at approximately 11:00 a.m. E.T., WGCL-TV will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to the NHRA Race on Friday, May 5 - Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Atlanta Dragway Racetrack (500 E Ridgeway Rd. Commerce, GA 30529), and access into the “Nitro Burn Out Zone,” a pit area near the racetrack with close-up access to the race and drivers. Approximate Retail Value of Grand Prize is $400.00.

One (1) randomly selected second prize winner will receive four (4) ticket vouchers to the NHRA Race on Friday, May 5 - Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Atlanta Dragway Racetrack (500 E Ridgeway Rd. Commerce, GA 30529). Ticket vouchers must be redeemed for tickets at Atlanta Dragway Racetrack. Approximate Retail Value of second prize is $260.00.

St. NW, Atlanta, GA, 30318) by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Monday, May 1, 2017. Prize pickup hours are limited to normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. E.T. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors thWGCL-TV (425 14WPCH/One (1) prize per household. Winner(s) will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about Monday, April 24, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m. E.T. Winner(s) are responsible for picking up prize(s) at reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value if prizes cannot be awarded as described. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the . In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry. web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering http://www.cbs46.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy and for more information about how the National Hot Rod Association uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.nhra.com/privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WPCH/WGCL-TV uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winners’ entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by close of business on Monday, May 1, 2017. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible entries by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Georgia state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, May 15, 2017 to Winners’ List/ NHRA Burnout Zone Sweepstakes at the WPCH/WGCL-TV address above.