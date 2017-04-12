Indictment delivered in Tara Grinstead murder case

An Irwin County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of killing a former teacher and beauty queen that went missing 11 years ago.

Ryan Alexander Duke, 33, was indicted on six counts, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary and concealing the death of another.

For more than a decade, the GBI followed hundreds of leads, but it was a tip that led them to Duke, a former student of Grinstead's.

Missing posters still posted, 10 years later

Grinstead, a high school teacher and local beauty queen, was 31 when she went missing in October 2005. Since then, no suspect was found and no one was ever charged in the case — until Thursday.

According to WALB, even in 2015, there were still missing person's posters all over her town and there have yet to be any leads that have led to anything concrete in the case. After she attended an annual beauty pageant and didn't show up to school the next day neighbors knew something was wrong.

"We just realized something's wrong because Tara was never late. And she would never, ever not come to school without notifying somebody," Wendy McFarland, who also taught at Grinstead's school told WALB in 2015.

Police immediately went to her home. They found her cell phone and car all still there but the 30-year-old teacher was gone.

