Police arrest suspect accused of slashing woman's throat during robbery

UPDATE: Anthony Green had his first court appearance on Wednesday, April 12. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery. Bond was denied on all charges.

Atlanta Police have arrested a man accused of cutting a woman's throat during a robbery in midtown.

According to authorities, 44-year-old Anthony Greene used a knife to cut the woman's throat when she refused to drop her purse.

Police used a sketch that was produced from the victim’s description of her attacker to identify Greene. He was seen on video camera near the area around the time of the assault and was also positively identified by both the victim and the witness.

“The violent nature of this robbery in broad daylight made this a priority case for our Robbery Unit,” said Police Chief Erika Shields. “Once again our investigators did an outstanding job of putting this case together and capturing Greene. A lot of the credit goes to the accuracy of the victim’s description which resulted in a very good sketch of the suspect.”

Greene was arrested in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, April 6. He was transported back to Atlanta April 11. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a robbery.

