Atlanta Hawks: Former Atlanta Police Chief named Vice President of Safety and Security

Former Atlanta Police Chief, George Turner, officially retired from his post December 2016, but just four months later he has returned to law enforcement.

The Atlanta Hawks named George Turner the Vice President of Safety and Security.

George brings an unparalleled wealth of knowledge, connections and expertise to our organization,” said Brett Stefansson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Philips Arena. “The impressive skillset that he has honed over his career and the high level of respect that he has garnered will be an amazing asset for us in and out of the arena. It is our mission to provide an enjoyable and safe experience every time a fan enters Philips Arena and under George’s leadership, we expect to be an industry leader in that space.”

In his new role, Turner will work closely with senior executives to develop effective strategies that safeguard Philips Arena, team members, and guests by assessing and mitigating risks.

“Becoming a member of the Atlanta Hawks team is a fantastic opportunity for me,” said Turner. “As a proud Atlantan and huge sports fan, this role will put me in the fortunate position to still serve a community I love and spend quality time with my family, particularly my seven grandchildren. The venue holds a very special place in my heart, as my first job in college was in this building as an usher, when it was known as the Omni.”

Turner, a 35 year law enforcement veteran, was appointed by Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed in 2010.

