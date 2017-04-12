Security cams went down with collapse of I-85 in Atlanta

Atlanta police had fiber cables that ran along I-85, and as soon as the freeway collapsed a total of 26 surveillance cameras went down with it as the infrastructure tore apart.

(MORE: 3 arrested in connection to fire that caused collapse of I-85)

Sgt. Warren Pickard with Atlanta police says those cameras used to monitor areas of Atlanta “immediately went black and it was a major concern to us.”

“We just started moving officers into that area that was probably going to be affected to see if we could minimize anything that would happen,” says Pickard.

Atlanta police has positioned officers in the areas where the security cameras are down, but now they also are using more officers at major intersections near the collapse to deal with traffic problems, so it is stretching their resources.

Pickard says that crime is actually down in that area.

"We haven’t had any problems but it's taxing to our resources because the cameras are our eyes in places we’re not, we cant always be, so they are beneficial to us,” says Pickard.

Atlanta police is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to get those cameras running again.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.