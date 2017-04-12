IRS audit red flags to avoid

When it comes to tax season, what two words cause more panic than Uncle Sam?

IRS audit.

There's always risk-takers who think they can beat the IRS, but tax expert Andrew Poulos, of Poulos Accounting and Consulting, warns too many sweeping deductions could be a red flag.

What are some of the deductions the IRS will always flag?

Poulos said the IRS will be cracking down on deductions that look suspicious, particularly if you do freelance work.

"A lot of people, what they'll do is those who have W-2 income will also either try to manufacture deductions on schedule C’s to have a loss to offset their W-2 income, or they will just overinflate their deductions,” he said.

That also includes being honest about your charity donations.

Uncle Sam is watching you.

“The other area where the IRS is being aggressive, where people are starting to get caught and get in trouble is where overinflating their donations, or not having the record keeping to substantiate your donations,” Poulos said.

Making sure to properly report all earnings on bank accounts is equally important.

Poulos said there's a new deadline to report foreign bank accounts. The IRS pushed it up to April 15 this year, when it's typically June 30.

“The information report not being filed timely, or not being filed at all carries a minimum of a $10,000 penalty per year,” he said.

