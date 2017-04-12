Tax deductions that should not be overlooked

Nobody likes filing taxes. Except for maybe Andrew Poulos, who files taxes for a living.

What if you can get Uncle Sam to pay you more this year?

CBS46 spoke with Poulos, of Poulos Accounting and Consulting, and he said first start by keeping a record of everything.

“Not only do you lose the deduction, if you try to take the deduction and you don't have the important documentation for it and you get audited,” said Poulos. “It's going to be disallowed anyway.”

For single parents, don't forget the child care credit.

“Single moms, single dads with children obviously, they're running, they're trying to take care of the family, work, pay the bills and they don't keep good records,” he said.

You can qualify for a tax credit of up to 35 percent if you pay $3,000 in child care expenses for one child and $6,000 for two or more.

Another missed opportunity is the lifetime learning credit.

“It's for anyone who goes and gets either new job skills, improved job skills and it's annually, every year,” he said.

You can get up to $2,000 credit for tuition, supplies and other fees

“So if you owe $3,000, but you have a $1,000 credit coming into you from wherever, like a time learning credit, now you're only gonna have a $2,000 tax liability,” Poulos said.

Third – giving back pays.

You can deduct mileage driving to and from charitable services, like homeless shelters or food banks where you perform your good deeds.

“You can't write off your time, but you can write off all the mileage that you're driving at 14 cents a mile,” he said.

