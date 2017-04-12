Woman found shot, dead in Clayton County

A woman was found shot and dead in a Clayton County home late Tuesday.

A spokesperson with Clayton County police says officers responded to the 100 block of Black Forest Trail in Stockbridge around 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officers entered the home through a door that was left open and found an unresponsive woman who had been shot, according to the spokesperson.

Police say the woman was lying face-down and had been shot at least once.

Emergency crews arrived but determined that the woman was dead, according to authorities.

While police say they have identified several persons of interest, a suspect is not in custody.

The name of the victim was not released by authorities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.