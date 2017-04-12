DeKalb County Code Enforcement cracks down on blight

DeKalb County Code Enforcement took action against blighted properties on Wednesday, issuing 158 citations.

Officer Delali Tsaku identified several eyesores while on duty in the southwest part of the county.

“It really starts to frustrate you just seeing stuff like this and how it has been vacant for so long,” Tsaku said.

The owner of an abandoned gas station off Moreland Avenue received a final notice of violation for graffiti, tires and missing manhole covers.

“This is unsecure and unsafe and you never know what goes on at night. It’s really important that we try to get out here and clean up,” Tsaku said.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and other county leaders announced an initiative to clean up unsightly areas throughout the community, which attract crime and create an unhealthy environment.

“We are committed to improving the quality of life from north to south, east to west,” Thurmond said.

It was encouraging news for some businesses which work hard to maintain their property.

“If everybody was to get in sync together we can ward out break-ins, which this business has been broken into when they’re not here,” maintenance worker Anthony Griffin said.

But not so encouraging for businesses like Chapman’s Garage, which received a citation for tires scattered on their property.

“I’ve noticed they need to be straightened up, but to say I can’t store them on the property and they’ve got to be inside, it doesn’t make any sense to me,” owner Jamie Chapman said.

It’s a new normal which code enforcement hopes will improve the quality of life for those who live and work in DeKalb County. Officers visited 114 properties and approximately 75 percent of them were in violation.

