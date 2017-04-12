First responders to I-85 collapse meet President Trump Thursday

First responders who arrived at the scene of a fire that caused I-85 to collapse in Atlanta will meet President Donald Trump Thursday.

The emergency personnel met with the president at 2 p.m., according to The White House.

Part of the interstate collapsed in March, which caused a traffic nightmare in a part of Atlanta that was already accustomed to heavy traffic.

The man accused of starting the fire was indicted on charges of first-degree arson and first-degree criminal damage to property. Two additional people were arrested for trespassing.

Officials say the expect the collapsed section of I-85 to reopen by mid-June.

