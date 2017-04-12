Lanes closed on part of I-75 northbound in Cobb County

Lanes on part of I-75 northbound will be closed in Cobb County through 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

The three left lanes of I-75 are closed from south of Akers Mill Road to the exit ramp to the I-285 westbound CD lanes.

The lanes are closed due to planned construction.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says to expect delays and use extra caution if you have to travel in this area.

