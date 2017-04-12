Inciarte hits 2 HRs, Braves end 5-game skid, top Marlins 5-4

Ender Inciarte hit two home runs and Tyler Flowers had a go-ahead single in the ninth inning Wednesday night to help the Atlanta Braves break a five-game losing streak by rallying past the Miami Marlins 5-4.

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton hit a pair of two-run homers, his first of the year. Freddie Freeman hit his third homer for the Braves.

The Braves went 2-6 on a season-opening trip before heading home to open their new ballpark Friday. They can only hope for the kind of success they've had at Marlins Park, where they're 32-15.

Atlanta also hopes for a glitch-free day at SunTrust Park in the opener against San Diego. The retractable roof at Marlins Park couldn't prevent a 27-minute delay in the fourth inning during a thunderstorm, which caused several banks of lights to go out.

