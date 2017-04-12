2 cats perish in fire at Gordon County Animal Shelter

The Gordon County Animal Shelter caught fire Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson with Gordon County Fire and Rescue says all 23 dogs in the shelter were rescued, although three managed to run off. The other 20 dogs were either taken to the Calhoun Animal Shelter or taken by shelter volunteers.

Late Thursday afternoon, Glenn Allen, Georgia's Communications Director at the Office of Commissioner of Insurance said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.

Officials say two cats perished in the fire.

