2 cats perish in fire at Gordon County Animal Shelter

See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
When the school year begins for school districts across metro Atlanta, many students will be greeted by substitute teachers rather than permanent ones.More >
When the school year begins for school districts across metro Atlanta, many students will be greeted by substitute teachers rather than permanent ones.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Friday. The man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Friday. The man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE.More >