Teens accused of killing elderly couple both charged with murder

One man distracted a victim, while another man stole his wallet. Investigators say the two men have been targeting the elderly for more than a year.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Friday. The man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE.More >
Clayton County police say they're cracking down on distracted driving and they have the numbers to prove it!More >
The trial of a former Atlanta police officer accused of using excessive force ended in a mistrial Friday.More >
Police say a man wanted for fraud and burglary was arrested while trying to get his girlfriend's car jumped in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Marietta.More >
Officials say a home sustained heavy damage Friday after a possible lightning fire in Gwinnett County.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter will soon be lifting a cat adoption ban following a feline quarantine.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter says a feline quarantine at the facility will be lifted on Monday and adoptions can resume.More >
Family and friends came together Thursday night to say goodbye to a father and four children, allegedly stabbed to death at their Gwinnett County home on July 6.More >
Five caskets carried the bodies of a family killed, allegedly at the hands of a mother and wife on July 6.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
When the school year begins for school districts across metro Atlanta, many students will be greeted by substitute teachers rather than permanent ones.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >