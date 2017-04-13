Mostly sunny, warm in Atlanta Thursday

Plan on a mostly sunny day in Atlanta Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the low 80's.

Will it rain?

Not likely.

What you need to know

Temperatures will be above average again Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. There's a slight chance of an isolated storm (around 10%), but most of us will stay dry in metro Atlanta.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 60°. East wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly sunny. 75°. East wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 79°. East wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 80°. East wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 79°. East wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly clear. 68°. East wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Wednesday

8:07 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance on Sunday.

Weather in YOUR area

