Gwinnett County school hands out treats to help parents cope with I-85 traffic

Teachers and students at a Gwinnett County school are going above and beyond to keep parents smiling as they deal with traffic congestion after the collapse of part of I-85.
(MORE: 3 arrested in connection to fire that caused collapse of I-85)
In particular, 5-year-old Richard is handing out smiles and treats to parents each morning at Primrose School of Peachtree Corners as they drop their kids off at school.
The school has handed out "chill pills," with a prescription to take as needed to relieve stress; bear claws for a more bearable commute; cinnamon rolls; fruit and loot; and coffee for the car ride.
Click here to see photos.
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Officials say a home sustained heavy damage Friday after a possible lightning fire in Gwinnett County.More >
Officials say a home sustained heavy damage Friday after a possible lightning fire in Gwinnett County.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter will soon be lifting a cat adoption ban following a feline quarantine.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter will soon be lifting a cat adoption ban following a feline quarantine.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter says a feline quarantine at the facility will be lifted on Monday and adoptions can resume.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter says a feline quarantine at the facility will be lifted on Monday and adoptions can resume.More >
Family and friends came together Thursday night to say goodbye to a father and four children, allegedly stabbed to death at their Gwinnett County home on July 6.More >
Family and friends came together Thursday night to say goodbye to a father and four children, allegedly stabbed to death at their Gwinnett County home on July 6.More >
Five caskets carried the bodies of a family killed, allegedly at the hands of a mother and wife on July 6.More >
Five caskets carried the bodies of a family killed, allegedly at the hands of a mother and wife on July 6.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
When the school year begins for school districts across metro Atlanta, many students will be greeted by substitute teachers rather than permanent ones.More >
When the school year begins for school districts across metro Atlanta, many students will be greeted by substitute teachers rather than permanent ones.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >