Gwinnett County school hands out treats to help parents cope with I-85 traffic

Teachers and students at a Gwinnett County school are going above and beyond to keep parents smiling as they deal with traffic congestion after the collapse of part of I-85.

In particular, 5-year-old Richard is handing out smiles and treats to parents each morning at Primrose School of Peachtree Corners as they drop their kids off at school.

The school has handed out "chill pills," with a prescription to take as needed to relieve stress; bear claws for a more bearable commute; cinnamon rolls; fruit and loot; and coffee for the car ride.

