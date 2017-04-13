Elderly man killed in early morning house fire

An elderly man is dead after he was unable to make it out of a house fire in Fulton County early Thursday morning.

The fire started just after midnight at the home on the 4300 block of Kimball Road in southwest Atlanta.

Firefighters say six people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Five people made it out of the home safely but the man, who neighbors say is bedridden, was unable to.

"Upon extinguishing the fire, with the heavy fire blowing out a couple windows of the home, our units did discover a male that was inside," said Atlanta Fire Department Sergeant Cortez Stafford.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.