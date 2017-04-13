Residents say they're being ignored by their congressman

People in Georgia's 11th District say they're tired of being ignored by their congressman, Barry Loudermilk.

Loudermilk represents residents who live in parts of Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb and Fulton counties. Those fed up residents held a town hall meeting Wednesday night and when Loudermilk didn't show up, they set up a cardboard cut out of him.

A petition is being circulated, demanding Loudermilk have a town hall meeting so people can hear his response to their concerns.

One resident, who didn't want to be identified, says it's his job to make sure his constituents are represented.

"He's our representative and he should be willing to listen to people even if they're not going to vote for him. he's supposed to weigh the concerns and listen to the concerns of all of the people who live in the district not those, just those who vote for him."

People say their concerns include where Loudermilk stands on issues like immigration reform and repealing the Affordable Care Act.

CBS46 has reached out to Loudermilk for comment, but has not heard back as of press time.

