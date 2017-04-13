Truck driver asks fire chief for directions, 70 kilos of cocaine found

A large quantity of drugs are off the streets after the driver of a flatbed truck transporting several pounds of marijuana and cocaine stopped to ask a county fire chief for directions to a home that was busted just days earlier.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was in south Fulton County when he pulled over and asked Chattahoochee Hills Fire Chief Greg Brett for directions to a home on Campbellton Redwine Road.

Brett says the address sounded familiar to him so he pulled the truck over and initiated a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers found 70 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana in an axle of the truck. Three suspects were taken into custody.

The driver of the truck was questioned and released.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.