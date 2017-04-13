Fire burns under CSX railroad bridge in Atlanta

Crews are putting out hot spots following a fire underneath a CSX train bridge in Atlanta.

The area is off Cheshire Bridge Road between Piedmont and Lenox roads. Not much is known about how the fire started but authorities said some sort of trash burned under the bridge.

Neighbors said they often see homeless people near the tracks.

This comes just weeks after another fire caused an elevated section of I-85 to collapse, shutting down the highway until repairs are completed.

