Hitter hugs opposing pitcher to show support for deceased father

A Henry County High School baseball player is getting plenty of attention after his display of sportsmanship towards the opposing pitcher during a game on March 29.

Jovaal Hollingshed, a shortstop on Henry County High's baseball team, was about to lead off the game when he stepped out of the batter's box and headed to the pitcher's mound to hug and shake the hand of Michael Hipps Jr.

Hipps Jr. was reeling from the loss of his father, who passed away following a medical emergency while attending one of Eastside's games earlier in the month.

March 29 was the first home game after his passing and several people showed up to show their support.

Hitter honored after awesome gesture

Hollingshed was later recognized by the Henry County Board of Education during a special event on Tuesday.

