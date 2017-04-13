Two Gwinnett County officers fired after stomping, punching man during arrest

Robert McDonald, left, and Michael Bongiovanni were fired from the Gwinnett County Police department after they were caught on tape stomping and punching a suspect during a traffic stop and subsequent arrest. (SOURCE: Gwinnett County Police)

Two Gwinnett County police officers have been terminated after two cell phone videos of an arrest surfaced Thursday.

Gwinnett county police said they terminated Master Police Officer Robert McDonald and Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni from the department, as well as opening criminal investigations into both officers.

"The revelations uncovered in this entire investigation are shocking," Gwinnett County Police said. "We are fortunate that this second video was found and we were able to move swiftly to terminate a supervisor who lied and stepped outside of his training and state law."

Police earlier fired McDonald, but said a video surfaced that shows Bongiovanni punching Demetrius Hollins in his face as he stands from his car with both hands up. Police said the video, shot by an eyewitness and posted on social media contradicts with Bongiovanni put in a report following the arrest.

An earlier video from a bystander McDonald kicking Hollins in the head after he was handcuffed, while he was lying on the ground.

McDonald was responding as a backup officer to assist Bongiovanni with a traffic stop at the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway at Lawrenceville Suwannee Road.

The department's shift commander said he initiated an immediate investigation after the incident. After the incident, the police department also said they seized his issued firearm and sent him home.

McDonald, who had been on the force since August of 2013, was later terminated from the department. Once the second video surfaced, Bongiovanni was also fired. Bongiovanni was hired September 1998 and graduated the police academy February 1999.

"We acknowledge that the actions of these two officers have implications that will be felt for some time. However, we also believe that our decisive action in terminating both officers speaks volumes about what is expected of each officer that wears a Gwinnett County Police badge," Gwinnett County Police said.

A bystander posted the recorded video to social media.

Another video later surfaced of the same arrest. It wasn't immediately clear who the officer in that video was.

An ambulance responded to the scene and treated Hollins.

