Police search for Sandy Springs car theft suspects

Sandy Springs Police are looking for suspects in a motor vehicle theft.

Police said the men seen in the video arrive at the location around 3:30 a.m. in a white Ford Mustang with a black top.

Police said the men later stole a GMC Yukon painted with a black and white "zebra" pattern and were seen leaving the area towing a white trailer.

The vehicle had "Lowe Engineers LLC" on the side. The Georgia Tag number is QFA8534.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stein at (770) 551-6940.

