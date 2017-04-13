Save the date: NFL says Atlanta's Super Bowl LIII will take place February 3

The NFL has dropped the official date when Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host Super Bowl LIII.

Atlanta will host the game on February 3, 2019, they said in a press release on Thursday.

Super Bowl LIII will mark the third Super Bowl hosted by Atlanta following two games at the Georgia Dome on January 30, 1994 (Super Bowl XXVIII, Dallas vs. Buffalo) and January 30, 2000 (Super Bowl XXXIV, St. Louis vs. Tennessee).

In May, Atlanta was selected to host the Super Bowl in 2019. That's when NFL owners voted to determine cities that would host in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The upcoming Super Bowls will be held in Houston, Minnesota, Atlanta, South Florida and Los Angeles.

"I'm usually only 5'2" now I'm 7'8," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. "I'm walking on a cloud. I'm thrilled for Atlanta, thrilled for all our fans."

Now, the question remains: Will the Falcons make it back to the big game for the year our city will host it?

