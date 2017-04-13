A day of firsts at SunTrust Park

In this April 8, 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after hitting his 715th career homer in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta. The 40th anniversary of Hank Aaron's 715th home run finds the Hall of Famer

Friday was a huge day for the Atlanta Braves as they hosted their home opener at their new stadium: SunTrust Park.

The game was the first for the team in their new stadium, but also a day of firsts in other ways.

Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Hank Aaron threw out the ceremonial First Pitch at the first regular season game at SunTrust Park. Georgia native Phillip Phillips sang the national anthem.

The United States Navy performed a flyover in Four F/A-18A+ Hornets from VFC-12 out of Oceana, Va., at the conclusion of the national anthem.

Before the Braves came to bat in the first inning, former Braves Manager Bobby Cox officially started the chop from the Coors Light Chop House.

41,149 fans attended the opener.

Ender Inciarte homored, drove in two runs and also scored two runs. Nick Markakis also knocked in two runs to lead the Braves to the 5-2 win.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.