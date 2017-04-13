Police: Man shot to death at Aldi grocery store

Clayton County Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the parking lot of an Aldi grocery store in Atlanta.

The shooting took place at the grocery store on Riverdale Road, at the intersection of Riverdale and Garden Walk Blvd Thursday afternoon.

Police found 23 year-old David Gibbs shot to death in the backseat of a vehicle and witnesses say there were several men inside the vehicle with Gibbs when he was shot.

The witnesses say those men took off from the scene after the vehicle hit a parked car.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact Clayton County Police.

