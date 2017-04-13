Ex-Chatham County deputy indicted on sexual assault charges

A former Chatham County Sheriff's deputy has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a female jail inmate.

The Savannah Morning News reports a grand jury said 44-year-old Cpl. Samuel Joshua Richardson had sex with an inmate under his supervision on July 8 in a storage closet at the jail.

The indictment added additional charges for the same conduct on the same inmate on July 7, 8 and 16, and a similar charge for groping the same inmate after removing her from her cell "ostensibly to assist in tasks in the nature of cleaning chores" on July 7.

Richardson was arrested and fired from the Sheriff's Office on Aug. 15. Sheriff John Wilcher said Richardson had been under investigation for five weeks.

It's unclear if Richardson has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

