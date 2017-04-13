Co-founder of "Women Vote Trump" is endorsed for Georgia's 6th district congressional race

Amy Kremer has been endorsed by two national political figures, Sean Hannity and top Trump aide and supporter, Katrina Pierson.

Hannity is a talk show host and endorsed Kramer nationally on the radio.

"Listen, you have been a champion out here hitting the pavement for all these years," said Hannity. "It's people like you that I'd love to see in Congress and think and you would do a great job, I hope you win."

Pierson endorsed Kremer by saying, "Everyone claims to be #teamtrump but I know who actually was!"

Kremer is very honored to have endorsements from not only political figures but Hannity and Pierson are her friends.

"The Georgia GOP epitomizes the 'good ol' boy network' and they are doing the same thing the Republican party tried to do to Trump in the Presidential election",said Kremer. "Katrina and Sean know this and understand people across America are tired of party politics. We need to drain our own swamp instead of sending Georgia swamp monsters to the big swamp in D.C. It's time for Washington to work for the people again."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

