Suspect in MARTA shooting charged with murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault

Chauncey Daniels is suspected in a shooting that left one man dead and three other people shot on a MARTA train on April 13, 2017. (SOURCE: Police)

A man was killed and four additional people were injured after a shooting at a MARTA station in Atlanta Thursday.

The shooting occurred at the West Lake MARTA station around 4:30 p.m.

MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham says "in what we believe was a targeted, isolated incident, Zachariah Hunnicutt was shot fatally."

MORE: MARTA to increase patrols in wake of deadly shooting

Dunham says the suspect, identified as Chauncey Lee Daniels, was captured at the train station and the weapon was recovered. Daniels waived an early court appearance on Friday.

He was charged with murder; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of aggravated assault.

Three additional people were shot and another person sustained an injury in a panic. They were all taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WATCH: MARTA police update on shooting

Click here to watch a press conference after the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.