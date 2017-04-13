Man sues over I-85 construction noise

It's mosquito season and after a recent confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Atlanta locals are spending big bucks to protect themselves.More >
Offices of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service will be closed for several days this month.
A man is dead and police are searching for the suspect following a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.
For weeks now, garbage has been piling up because crews can't haul the waste to landfills.
