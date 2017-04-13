On eve of SunTrust Park grand opening, a flurry of final preparations

One day before a capacity crowd was expected to start filing into Suntrust Park for the first regular season Braves game, several key transportation and infrastructure projects around the stadium showed the fresh look of completion, while other areas still required final touch-ups.

New traffic lights, sidewalks and street signs are located in key places around Suntrust Park, part of a master plan first identified by the Braves and Cobb County more than three years ago.

"We needed to create some additional infrastructure," said Braves executive Mike Plant. "Every sidewalk, every street that we planned for is all done. And I'm really proud of the way the place looks."

In addition to multiple pedestrian bridges built around the stadium, including the high-profile bridge across I-285, Cobb County also added an extra lane off the I-285 westbound exit to Suntrust Park, dedicated to traffic for the stadium and for the Battery Atlanta. The "slip lane" was complete and open on Thursday, feeding directly on to Circle 75 Parkway without the need for stop lights or stop signs.

However, what appeared to be aesthetic work was still being done at a feverish pace on the Windy Ridge Parkway pedestrian overpass across I-75. The overpass was widened specifically to accommodate added foot traffic from the parking areas that service Suntrust Park.

Though not all work was expected to be complete on every pedestrian walkway in the area, most notably the pedestrian bridge over I-285, the Braves and Cobb County said all walkways would be open, and safe for the public to use by the afternoon hours of Friday, April 14.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.