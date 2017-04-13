Police: Man says he slapped 2-year-old to 'toughen him up'

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Hall County after he was accused of repeatedly slapping a 2-year-old boy.

Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Arbor Drive on April 11 after receiving a disturbance call, according to a spokesperson with the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The home is shared by the suspect, his girlfriend and her 2-year-old son, according to authorities.

Police say the woman told them her boyfriend was watching her son while she was in the shower when she heard her son screaming. When she left the shower, she found that Wayne Germond was allegedly slapping her son.

The woman says she could see visible marks and bruising on both sides of his face, and on his neck, according to authorities.

Germond says he slapped the child to "toughen him up," according to the spokesperson.

Germond was arrested without incident and booked into the Hall County Jail. He was charged with second-degree cruelty to children.

