21-year-old found dead in motel parking lot

A 21-year-old man was found dead in a motel parking lot Wednesday.

Police say they responded to the Super Inn in the 4200 block of Wesley Club Drive in DeKalb County around 2:30 p.m. after being told someone was shot.

When they arrived, officers found the man dead, lying in the parking lot, according to a spokesperson with DeKalb County police.

The man was later identified as Jordan Morris.

Police say there is no suspect in custody.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved