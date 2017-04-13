Partly cloudy, warm in Atlanta Friday

Plan on another nice day in Atlanta Friday with partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 80's.

Will it rain?

Not likely.

What you need to know

Friday will be similar to Thursday in Atlanta with partly cloudy skies and above-average temperatures. If you're headed to SunTrust Park Friday night, enjoy the weather! There's a slight chance of an isolated storm, but chances for rain are less than 20% which means most of us will stay dry.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 60°. Southeast wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly sunny. 60°. Southeast wind from 0-5 mph. Noon

Partly cloudy. 75°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 75°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph. 3 PM

Partly cloudy. 79°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 79°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph. 5 PM

Partly cloudy. 80°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 80°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Partly cloudy. 79°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 79°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly clear. 68°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Friday

8:08 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Monday

Weather in YOUR area

Click here for the weather in Atlanta.

Click here for the weather in Marietta.

Click here for the weather in Lawrenceville.

Click here for the weather in the north Georgia mountains.

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.