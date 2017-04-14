One person critically injured in NW Atlanta double shooting

One person is critically injured and another is recovering after a double shooting on Atlanta's northwest side early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Wadley Street.

Not much is known about what led up to the shooting but police believe the suspects and victims may have known each other. No arrests have been made. As many as 20 bullets casings were found at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're urged to contact Atlanta Police.

