SunTrust Park promises to be safer than Turner Field

Not only is the new ballpark beautiful and modern, team officials says it is safer than their old home at Turner Field.

During their years at Turner Field, three Braves fans fell to their deaths from the upper decks. That shouldn't ever happen at SunTrust Park because the railings are higher.

24 fans have died in falls at Major League ballparks since 1969.

In August 2015, a Braves fan from Alpharetta fell over a railing at Turner Field, plummeting 40 feet to his death. That railing, according to a lawsuit filed by the man's widow, was only 30 inches high.

Raising the railings at SunTrust means raising the level of safety but it does not mean obstructing the view.

The view will also not be obstructed by extended netting meant to catch foul balls and broken bats. This is called knotless netting. The protective screen extends from behind home plate to the far end of both dugouts. At Turner Field, the screen extended only to the start of the dugouts.

Every year more than 1,700 spectators are injured at MLB games.

A line drive slammed into a fan at a Boston Red Sox game, leaving her bloody and with 30 stitches in her face.

Even with the extended netting, there are still these warning signs at SunTrust: "be alert, objects may leave the playing field and may cause injury".

First Aid is located conveniently at Sections 111, 241 and 314. Each location is staffed with medical personnel. If medical assistance is needed, please notify the nearest Braves personnel or proceed to the nearest location.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.