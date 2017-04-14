Pedestrian bridges at SunTrust Park available for use

For those planning on attending the Braves inaugural game at SunTrust Park, there are several pedestrian bridges that will take you right to the park.

Three pedestrian bridges have been built around the stadium, all designed to help fans cross over busy interstates and other roads.

There's a bridge over Circle 75 that leads directly to the stadium.

The Windy Ridge Parkway, which stretches across I-75, has been widened and is now pedestrian friendly.

The I-285 bridge will open at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon and will remain open for events at SunTrust Park and for those going to the battery.

The I-285 bridge connects the Cobb Galleria to the ball park at a cost of nearly $10 million to build. Crews are still working on that bridge and even though it will be open, it is still under construction.

There are also fences around the Windy Ridge Parkway bridge so even though it is still under construction, it is operational and available for use.

Two of the bridges are designed to be multi-use, so in the future, vehicles will be able to use them.

