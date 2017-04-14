Guatemalan man wanted for sexual assault facing list of charges

A 19 year-old man from Guatemala is jailed and facing a long list of sexual assault charges after he was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Sergio Morales Soto was arrested last week at the airport after police say he was allegedly trying to flee the country. Soto is accused of raping an underage girl in Maryland.

He was on a flight about to depart Hartsfield-Jackson when he was pulled off the airplane by local and federal authorities and put in handcuffs.

The Border Enforcement Security Task Force or "BEST" team is a new partnership between federal, state and local police agencies, designed to catch fugitives who think they can blend into a crowd at the airport.

"BEST" agents caught a break with Soto after bad weather delayed or canceled hundreds of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson, including his. It gave them extra time to track him down, something that takes quick coordination.

The BEST team eliminates many of the borders between law enforcement jurisdictions, eliminating needless red tape.

It is unclear when Soto is expected to appear in court.

