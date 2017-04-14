Bicyclist struck and killed in Union City

Police have identified a bicyclist who was struck and killed while riding in Union City early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on SR 138 at Old Jonesboro Road.

The victim has been identified as Rafee Ahed Grant-Mahi.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Mahi stayed at the scene until officers arrived. It is unclear if the driver will face charges.

