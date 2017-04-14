MARTA to increase patrols in wake of deadly shooting on train

Police say they plan to increase the numbers of officers patrolling metro Atlanta's transit system after a man was fatally shot.

Police said the shooting on a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit train Thursday appears to be a "targeted, isolated incident."

Transit officials say ridership has been surging as motorists look for alternate ways to get around after a fire beneath an Interstate 85 overpass led to its collapse on March 30.

MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham said Zachariah Hunnicutt was shot to death and three other passengers were wounded. Hunnicutt's family said they would hold a candlelight vigil at the West Lake MARTA station, where his train was headed, Friday night at 8 p.m.

Dunham said the extra police presence would begin Friday.

She says MARTA officers caught the suspect at the West Lake station. She didn't release his identity. The three people hurt in the shooting were hospitalized but expected to survive.

MARTA Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at (404) 848-4911.

MARTA's CEO released a statement following the shooting, offering his condolences to the family of Hunnicutt, as well as working to reassure MARTA riders.

"We want to reassure all of our riders that the security of our passengers remains our number one priority," Keith Parker said. "I commend the work of our officers and other first responders for their ability to quickly mobilize and isolate this situation."

